Cartoon: Lead a Horse to Water

Uniforms have not lived up the expectations of better outcomes in academics, attendance or discipline. It would be nice if such complex issues could be boiled down to a pair a khakis, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs, writes columnist Noah Feldman.
The tenor of a home changes when parents are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment and uncertainty, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all traveled the way of our moral compass and not the way of darkness and selfishness and hate, asks former Gov. Frank Keating.
Officer Khara Bresee talks to editorial columnist Ginnie Graham about her non-traditional path to police work and skills people gain when making such a career change.
This story isn’t about the Americans who lost jobs during 2020, nor is it an entry into the debate over unemployment benefits. It is about people who had jobs and quit or those who have jobs and are about to quit, writes columnist Edward Dornblaser.
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
In September I will mark my first year with Mental Health Association Oklahoma. It has been an honor to lead this association, and I am looking forward to continued growth in Tulsa and across our state as we find ways to help even more Oklahomans, writes columnist Terri White.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities, writes columnist Bob Funk.
