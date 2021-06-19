Cartoon: Junetheenth

Christopher Weyant, Cagle Cartoons
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.
Kids need Holocaust education to sort out references that blur the horrific genocide with modern political disagreements, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Of all the things U.S. public health officials prepare for in crisis management, combating a fear of becoming a magnet probably didn't make any textbook, says columnist Ginnie Graham.
"It is no coincidence that Greenwood was destroyed and the Osage Reign of Terror began. The motives of greed, envy and bigotry fueled both. They continue today," says Joe Connor, publisher of the Fairfax Chief.
President Joe Biden supports a ban on assault weapons like the one that has been in place in California since 1989. On June 4, however, the Hon. Roger Benitez, United States judge for the Southern District of California, ruled that California’s ban is unconstitutional. The judge is probably correct, writes columnist John M. Crisp.
Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examined the Colonial Pipeline attack and what it reveals about threats to critical national infrastructure, the column says.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
That we are at a moment no one saw coming is due to the Black Lives Matter protesters who cast an unflinching light on the ugly symbolism behind these monuments, columnist Michael Paul Williams writes. Few images are as powerful as the light projection of George Floyd’s face onto the graffiti-marked Lee monument, as was done one recent night.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
R.J. Matson, Cagle Cartoons
