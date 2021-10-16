Cartoon: Juggling the Viruses

John Cole Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
"I accidentally told the algorithm that drove people down the QAnon rabbit hole to push out the junk and show me things that made me happy," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Clinical trials for most diseases do not work for rare types because of few participants available and lack of interest by pharmaceutical companies, says Tulsa attorney Elizabeth McCormick, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019.
"We feel hung out to dry by both the community we serve and the community leadership who has failed to give us any real shot to be successful in helping to resolve this pandemic," said Dr. Jabraan S. Pasha.
Commentary: People who have a regular third place expand their circle of friends, laugh more often, are more engaged in their community, are happier and live longer.
Life is about hills and valleys, not a single mountain, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"There are no simple answers to violence in our relationships and community, but there are pathways to solutions and hope," said Suzann Stewart, executive director of Tulsa's Family Safety Center.
"As if there is a liberal way to treat disease and a conservative way. Science doesn't follow such political leanings," says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"For the immediate future, disruption will continue to be the rule. Brace yourself for that," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
"Having political acumen is just as important as experience in business or academia," says editorial editor Ginnie Graham about getting more state support for public higher education.
