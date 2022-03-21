Cartoon: I've got nothin'

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"Spring break will always be a reminder of COVID-19." states Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham.
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
If House Bill 3023 and Senate Bill 1860 become law, the will dismantle agreements made in private health care plans, resulting in higher health care costs for Oklahomans, says Ericka McPherson.
"The first two weeks of the war showed Russian troops that they did not come as liberators," said political science emeritus professor and author Eugene Huskey.
"Public education needs champions, but so far at the Capitol they've been heard to find," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham. #oklaed
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Recent talk about Saudia Arabian forming a golf league to lure golfers from the U.S. concerning on multiple levels, says Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
