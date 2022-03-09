Cartoon: Inside Putin's Nesting Doll

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
If lawmakers truly want to limit out-of-state interests from Oklahoma, then stop carrying copycat legislation written by national special-interest groups, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
See today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
"The financial costs arising from adolescent mistakes could very well burden our youth well into adulthood," said Ahniwake Rose, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
"If this were an ordinary column, I’d offer some neat prescription or exhort policymakers to take action on the solution to the crisis happening in Ukraine that’s staring them in the face." says John L. Micek.
"The 90% of Oklahoma students enrolled in public schools will all lose funding so the 10% in private schools or home schooled can be handed thousands of dollars each," said Don Ford, executive director of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools.
Putin has evolved from a simple KGB thug into a full-fledged war criminal, says James Hutton, former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
