Cartoon: Infrastructure Bill

"The 5th District is not red or blue. It’s purple, which means it’s competitive. The redrawn district is aimed at changing that," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Dr. Frances Haas explains to columnist Ginnie Graham how a deadly virus turned into a chronic disease.
"Hearing from parents helps board members to ask better questions and feel more informed when making decisions. This is very important in local governance," says Jenks school board member Melissa Abdo.
"Even though I grew up on the Osage Nation reservation, the Reign of Terror was not taught in my Oklahoma history class. I think Americans, especially Oklahomans, need to know their history, even if it’s ugly, even if it’s evil," said Shannon Shaw Duty, editor of the Osage News.
"The ongoing pandemic has brought increased traffic to every outdoor space.," says Laurie Biby of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition.
"Publishers of young adult novels have been falling over one another in recent years to bring out controversial texts on themes of sexual abuse, racism, domestic violence, gang life, school shootings and other 'realistic' subjects," says Robert Pondiscio.
Column: Counterpoint - Parents cannot dictate what other parents' children can read
