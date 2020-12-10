Cartoon: In the meantime...

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
We're eight months into COVID-19. World War II lasted six years and a day. The Great Depression lasted 10 years. The 1918 flu lasted two years and two months.
Among many conservatives, Trump's destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is certainly a problem. But it's downstream of the original sin of embracing Trump in the first place. To borrow again from Aesop, it was clear he was a scorpion from the outset.
Grounded in hope, thousands of volunteers and a tireless team offered inspiration and hard work for unconventional fundraising
"It is unfair to place this burden solely on the shoulders of nursing home administrators and staff. The science tells us that protecting vulnerable seniors from COVID-19 must be a shared responsibility belonging to all Oklahomans," the CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma says.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others.
"He built some of Tulsa's most acclaimed landmarks and fought gallantly as a soldier, but he also built a loving home and friendships across generations," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Here in Oklahoma, we are no strangers to extreme weather. It likely comes as no surprise that weather is the No. 1 cause of large-scale power outages. And not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.
"So many people think of (trauma-informed) work as helping some other family, as if we all aren't within a tragedy of needing help," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help, the column says. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?
Wouldn't we condemn that lifeguard's inaction? Why so? Because when they see someone in peril, lifeguards have a special duty to act?
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
