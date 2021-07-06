Cartoon: Help wanted, need not be human
- Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs, writes columnist Noah Feldman.
We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities, writes columnist Bob Funk.
The skeptic in me was gratified by celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweet on this topic last weekend: "How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a s--- about humans on Earth." Leaving aside his salty language, I have to think Tyson's got it just about right, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all traveled the way of our moral compass and not the way of darkness and selfishness and hate, asks former Gov. Frank Keating.
The tenor of a home changes when parents are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment and uncertainty, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham
See today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
Wayne Greene: SQ 816 seeks to overturn Oklahoma law that protects drivers who hit protesters obstructing roads
Petition have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year, the column says. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.