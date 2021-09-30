Cartoon: Healthcare Worker Burnout

Monte Wolverton Cagle Cartoons
Ses today's cartoon by Monte Wolverton.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Ses today's cartoon by Monte Wolverton.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"I try to walk in another person’s shoes, and I had a good friend tell me to see people as God sees them," says the Tulsa World's new editorial writer, Bob Doucette.
"So many costs have been added that they are onerous even to the average person, and more so to many who earn little to nothing, making it impossible to pay," said steve Lewis, former U.S. Attorney and Speaker of the Oklahoma House.
"Today's fathers are some of the children who grew up with a single mother, not fully knowing what it was like to have a positive male role model," says Marquess T. Dennis, member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
Keeping the connection between children and their parents in prison through affordable phone calls and video chats will help long-term outcomes, says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Afghans aren’t really all that different at all from the rest of us," said Tulsa attorney Ray Penny, who served in Operating Enduring Freedom with the Marines.
Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
No other form of American criminal justice has such an exhaustive review of conviction than the death penalty because no other form of justice ends a person’s life, says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
The Freedom to Vote Act proposal puts the power to decide how to vote in the hands of the voter, not the government, says Amanda Carpenter, director of Republicans for Voting Rights.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.