Cartoon: Handling the Surge

Senate Bill 631 would declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state and preempt any local legislation concerning the right to keep and bear arms. It declares any local, state or federal effort to buy-back, confiscate or surrender guns, accessories or ammunition to infringe on the Second Amendment, the column says. But Regalado said the bill doesn't go far enough.
Cheala Green tells editorial writer Ginnie Graham how she found her way from suicidal ideation to a career in social work with an emphasis on mental health and behavioral challenges.
We must protect opportunity. We must protect the American dream, the Frist District Congressman writes.
"A sick grandbaby and the sound of the washing machine in the middle of the night reminded me how tough raising kids and being a good employee can be," columnist Alison Anthony writes. "Mark and I slept 10 hours the night our grandkids went back to their parents. The experience renewed my commitment to leading with an open mind, listening to the ideas of our employees, and embracing the opportunity to be intentional about the post-pandemic workplace design."
The only way to get back to a time without face masks is to wear them now, writes medical student Brandon Quinn. The longer we wait to act, the longer it will take to get back to normal. We have to work together to dig ourselves out of this mess. Our teamwork is imperative to our survival
There’s some scientific justification for using vaccine passports to allow vaccinated people — and only vaccinated people — back into restaurants, movie theaters and other indoor spaces, columnist Faye Flam writes. But so far, the Biden administration has declined to impose government standards for such certificates.
