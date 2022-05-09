Cartoon: Green policies hurting economy

Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"It’s hard to think about, and harder to solve. Many times, a homeless person is ignored or dismissed, or brought to the attention of police. They’re collectively admonished to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” or blamed for their predicaments." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Now, instead of humbling yourself to walk into an OKDHS office, you can meet a social worker at a hospital, school, homeless shelter or mental health provider," said DHS Director Justin B. Brown.
"If the Legislature gets its way, it would significantly alter our present judicial system and regulation of lawyers." says guest columnist William R. Grimm.
Read today's comic by John Darkow.
"Not everyone has a mom to celebrate with on Mother’s Day. But we all have a mother figure in our lives, and that’s worth celebrating." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"A nation that sacrifices its most helpless little members of the human family to solve the problems of adults has lost its moral compass," says Tony Lauinger, state chairman of Oklahomans for Life
Read today's cartoon by Daryl Cagle.
"The post-Roe reality is here in states like Oklahoma. Whether you were part of planning it or fighting it, no one is fully prepared." says Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
"If Black lives truly matter, we need to look askance at cigarettes, which disproportionately kill Black people."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.