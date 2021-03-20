See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Cartoon: Grandparent Hugs
- John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
-
Ginnie Graham: If lawmakers want to eliminate abortion, then increase sex ed and birth control access
"Lawmakers spend most of their time arguing about what to do after an unplanned pregnancy, not how to prevent it," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
These past 12 months have been deeply trying on many fronts, not the least of which is a public education system balancing the need for strong instruction and student engagement with the equally important need for safety for everyone at school, the state superintendent of public instruction says in her column.
When I first wrote about HB 2504 to I got several emails from readers who wanted to know what they could do, Wayne Greene writes. It may sound trite, but the answer is: Call your legislators. Email them too.
Chris Witty, chief medical officer for England, uttered this commonsense wisdom last December: “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s sensible in any way.” Columnist Wayne Greene suggests that's incredibly important advice for anyone in power.
"Since the 1996 federal welfare reform bill, government assistance has become more restrictive and bureaucratic … Those requirements were often put in place out of stereotypes," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Wayne Greene: What do the decline and fall of Rome and the 21st century have in common? Climate change and infectious disease
Our understanding of virology, may give us an intellectual construct that helps avoid or at least blunt some of the pandemic-driven social pathologies of the fourth and 14th centuries, but that doesn't mean COIVD-19 won't also damage our politics, our finances and our social resiliency, columnist Wayne Greene writes after his interview with University of Oklahoma historian Kyle Harper.
