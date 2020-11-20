Cartoon: Good news! I've caught a fake virus!

Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
Low voter turnout should be a concern to all of us, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, the column says.
Such legislation is not an opportunity for voter fraud but rather a remedy for voter suppression, the column says.
"Don’t overlook the bright side of the scaled-back Thanksgiving," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Even after he leaves the White House, he'll be fighting for himself — and making sure we hear him — for the rest of his days, the column says.
Oklahoma government is overwhelmingly Republican, and no matter how red your political blood may be, that’s not healthy for the state, the column says.
R.J. Matson, Cagle Cartoons
"It takes playdates, birthday parties, gymnastic meets. It takes away our work, our health and sometimes our lives," says the author, an associate professor of emergency medicine."It is all so unnecessary."
We naturally prefer that our favored candidate wins public office, the column says. But if we take that desire to its extreme, and become unwilling to lose, our society will face a dangerous tradeoff.
For so many of us, 2020 may be written as another chapter full of fear, heartache and the prolongation of placing our lives on hold, the column says. But while we are on hold, there are great needs that cannot wait.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
