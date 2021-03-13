Cartoon: Global Pandemic Enters Second Year
- R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
Chris Witty, chief medical officer for England, uttered this commonsense wisdom last December: “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s sensible in any way.” Columnist Wayne Greene suggests that's incredibly important advice for anyone in power.
Wayne Greene: Jim Inhofe hasn't veered hard left now that he's not running for reelection any more, but he has grown more independent
- Updated
Such an analysis would reflect a naive understanding of what makes Jim Inhofe tick, the column says. He lives and breathes Republicanism. He's the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate, and proud of it. Every two years, he delights in pulling a set of index cards from his pocket and describing to the Tulsa World editorial board exactly how the Republicans are going to retake or retain contol of the Senate: Which GOP candidates have their races locked up; who may have some work to do; who he's helping get across the finish line. He's red through and through, and he loves the fight.
The flat truth is medications do not work if patients cannot afford them, columnist Joe Ann Vermillion writes. It is far past time we put an end to drug companies’ anti-competitive behavior.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
- Updated
Feel confident when enjoying a delicious steak or burger that you are a part of a generational family business supporting rural America and providing a high quality protein for our generation and the next, the column says.
- Updated
"… it is not the job of Black Tulsans to become more trusting. It is the job of those positioned to invest in change to become more trustworthy," said Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative Executive Director LaBrisa Williams and obstetrician Neel Shah.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
- Updated
If the food service industry is ever going to thrive, it just rely on the passionate, inspired and financially secure employees on its frontlines, columnist Elizabeth Frame Ellison says.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
- Updated
The Census Bureau has delayed release of data needed to complete state redistricting, which is under a tight deadline. Sen. Dave Rader, co-vice chairman of the Senate redistricting committee, says he's "confident our adjustments will ensure the Legislature is able to get our work done on time and keep our commitment to keep the process open and transparent."