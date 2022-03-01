John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Cartoon: Girl Scout cookies
- John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"All this messaging – be it propaganda, fake news, disinformation, or friendly American voices – helps achieve one goal: creating fractures inside targeted societies," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
- Updated
For all the rhetoric and efforts to overturn the Supreme Court's 2020 landmark McGirt decision, two fixes have remained untried — an act of Congress and compacting, Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham writes.
- Updated
"The 90% of Oklahoma students enrolled in public schools will all lose funding so the 10% in private schools or home schooled can be handed thousands of dollars each," said Don Ford, executive director of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools.
What makes public educators proud are the big and little kindnesses and miracles witnessed every day, according to teacher Jessica Jernegan.
- Updated
"A little compassion and understanding goes a long way these days," says Ben Alexander, vice president of culinary operations for the McNellie' Group and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.
"Is Ukraine worth a World War III or similar catastrophe?" asks Maj. Gen. John Admire.
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
"More than 466,000 Oklahomans are living with diabetes, and an additional 1,040,000 residents, 34.9% of the adult population, have prediabetes. Yet, stories of patients rationing their insulin or not being able to afford it at all are still too common." says Kim Koleber.
- Updated
Out of 1.5 million votes cast in Oklahoma during the 2020 general election, only one case of voter fraud was filed by a district attorney, according to a League of Women Voters report.
- Updated
"If Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of Americans, isn’t it just as much of a lifeline for moms who recently gave birth and who qualified for Medicaid only because of their pregnancy?" asks LaBrisa Williams.