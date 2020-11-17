Cartoon: Get off my lawn!

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Low voter turnout should be a concern to all of us, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, the column says.
Oklahoma government is overwhelmingly Republican, and no matter how red your political blood may be, that’s not healthy for the state, the column says.
"It takes playdates, birthday parties, gymnastic meets. It takes away our work, our health and sometimes our lives," says the author, an associate professor of emergency medicine."It is all so unnecessary."
Such legislation is not an opportunity for voter fraud but rather a remedy for voter suppression, the column says.
Today, as we celebrate Veterans Day here in America, please take the time to thank a veteran in your community. They are the reason we have the freedoms we cherish.
My wish is that Limbaugh also believe in something greater than himself as vehemently as my sister did. So that if — or when — death comes, he will be at peace with it too.
We naturally prefer that our favored candidate wins public office, the column says. But if we take that desire to its extreme, and become unwilling to lose, our society will face a dangerous tradeoff.
R.J. Matson, Cagle Cartoons
The recent election did not create the divisions, it just made them more evident, the column says. Neither division itself or the differences among us are really our problem, because beneath and beyond all of our differences there are some things that unite us as Americans and as human beings. Or at least, there are some basic values that ought to unite us. I am not talking about what makes America great, but about what makes America work.
For so many of us, 2020 may be written as another chapter full of fear, heartache and the prolongation of placing our lives on hold, the column says. But while we are on hold, there are great needs that cannot wait.
