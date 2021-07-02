Cartoon: Fourth of July Fireworks

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs, writes columnist Noah Feldman.
Petition have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year, the column says. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.
The past year has better prepared the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter seasonal increases in homeless animals, but the community must participate to make it a no-kill shelter, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities, writes columnist Bob Funk.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
See today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
Now, a few weeks removed from the formal completion of the 100th anniversary events commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre, I felt compelled to use this Tulsa World Community Advisory Board article to share two connected simple questions; one reflective and the other prospective, the column by Gordy Guest says.
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.