Cartoon: Fortune teller

Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
"… it will never be right to pay people to stop being wrong." says columnist Peter Funt.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Commemorating Constitution Day on Sept. 17 by learning more about the founding document's history.
Test your knowledge about American's founding document that continues to govern us today.
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
"… the Biden administration intends to re-enact a federal regulation that will limit my ability to enjoy my daily hot shower in the name of water conservation," says columnist Tom Purcell.
Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.