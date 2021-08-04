Cartoon: Foreclosures and Evictions

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"With this move, OU is taking control of its own destiny. And all Oklahomans – no matter who they root for – can trust that when the state’s flagship university makes a decision, it always puts Oklahoma’s interests first," Stoops writes in the column.
Guerin Emig: Big 12 could have a future with Nebraska, A&M, Mizzou, Colorado back aboard... but only in Dreamland
We have a tool. We have a vaccine that can defeat this virus, and I appeal to every Oklahoman and American to join in our war-like effort to bring an end to this pandemic once and for all, says Frank Lucas, the Republican Congressman from Oklahoma's 3rd District.
Here's hoping the interim studies sponsored by state Rep. Mark Lawson and others can get the state moving in the right direction again on criminal justice reform before our addiction to incarceration bankrupts us, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
If Oklahoma school kids are to have a shot at a school year approaching normalcy — and they need and deserve that — then we all need to have a shot of our own.
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to get state and federal unemployment benefits quickly into the hands of Oklahomans and to reduce fraud, columnist Shelley Zumwalt writes.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
It’s likely that someone you know — a family member, friend, co-worker, or even yourself — has benefitted from one of the many agencies that rely on Tulsa Area United Way funding, columnist Tim Lyons writes.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.