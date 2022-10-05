Cartoon: Firearms sales

B. Fishel
B. Fishel
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
We are confident he will keep disrupting the status quo until all of Oklahoma’s children are growing and accessing the best education possible, says Christy Rawlings.
Student outcomes have been disappointing because the state has been relying on unqualified teachers for more than a decade, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Hofmeister is reasonable and willing to have sensible conversations that are inclusive and not divisive. Her insight will provide practical solutions, says Terry Keeling.
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents' home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till's body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated.
"Leave it to Ken Burns to point out what America looks like at its best and its worst." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"A diversity of outdoor recreation will boost the city’s quality of life, which in turn will help Tulsa grow." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Free speech is the quintessential means of holding officials accountable to the people, and because of that, political speech must prevail against laws that would suppress it." says John T. Fritz.
"While Oklahoma has done well relative to many of its peers, there remains great room for improvement." says Hiram Sasser.
Ranked choice voting has been in vogue across the nation, with many cities and some states changing their elections to incorporate it.
Read today's cartoon by John Deering.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.