Cartoon: Filibuster Brick Wall

R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Petition have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year, the column says. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.
The past year has better prepared the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter seasonal increases in homeless animals, but the community must participate to make it a no-kill shelter, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
If Stitt's veto avoided an additional complication to the complicated state tax code, it also put the kybosh on the only piece of legislation passed this year by House Minority Floor Leader Andy Fugate, who — less than an hour before the veto — called out the governor from the well of the House chamber during emotional debate on Senate Bill 1080, the column says.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Images a nation places on its money reflect the values we seek to emulate, and Wilma Mankiller represented the best of us, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
Attitudes about LGBTQ parenting have changed, especially after same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
In the era of COVID-19, “shortage” is becoming a familiar word. But unlike the absence of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and flour, the fireworks shortage could prove beneficial, writes columnist Michelle Kretzer of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.