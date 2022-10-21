Cartoon: Fed Wages

John Deering
Read today's cartoon by John Deering.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"I teach my daughter to speak up at injustice and I expect our leaders to do the same," says Ashley Daly, a Tulsa Public Schools parent.
Read today's cartoon by Andy Marlette.
Gary Varvel
"If a democracy is a marketplace of ideas, the shelves are pretty full in 2022," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Polling is science and art. The science is rather straightforward. The art is where polling can go wrong — and this year in Oklahoma, the signs of it going wrong are everywhere, the longtime nonpartisan pollster says.
Marlin Lavanhar
Our collective investments will allow us to grow and attract the next generation of companies that will define our regional economy for decades to come, says Mayor G.T. Bynum.
"(Books) widen our circle of concern and instruct us in the ways of empathy and in possibilities of life and living beyond which we are initially exposed."
Tulsa World Opinion features guest columns in Sunday editions leading up to the Nov. 8 election that make arguments, based on specific issues, for the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Oklahoma governor.
The candidates' differences can be found in their individual leadership during the state's COVID-19 response, they point out in counterpoint columns for Tulsa World Opinion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.