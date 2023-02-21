Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Granlund
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Week after week, I watch them circumvent meeting procedures, create turmoil and show disrespect for their fellow board members, constituents …
"The public policy focus has been on low-income families. … Now, the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative has data supporting all the frustrations …
"As a survivor of domestic violence, … if it had been between him or me, I would have done whatever it took to survive," said Tulsa business l…
Bixby's school superintendent writes the idea didn't work when President Obama and others tried it. So why are Gov. Stitt and State Superinten…
National research shows that high quality legal representation can help keep families together, increase child safety, decrease trauma, better…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.