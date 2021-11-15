Cartoon: Falling masks

Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Many years back, I sat down with my mom to discuss her childhood days in Berlin.
Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons
About nine medical students from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa were on a scavenger hunt last week at the Cabinet of Wonders exhibit at the Gathering Place.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
"Although a flag is a symbol, symbols still have weight and meaning. Having that symbol out there is a way to say 'We see you. We know you’re here,'" says Tulsa World writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
Episode 25: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada also discuss campaign yard signs and how or whether they contribute to our political discourse.
"Anyone who has lost faith in America’s ability to bind up the wounds of conflict should look west to Oregon for a model that national leaders should emulate," says Eric K. Ward, executive director of the Western States Center.
Employers are desperate to hire workers, in spite of the sharp pay increases over the last year, says Dean Baker, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
A key part of this effort is helping refugees to translate their skills for the American workforce, says Kristin Kent Spanos of the George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.