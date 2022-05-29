Cartoon: Fallen Heroes Tribute

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
"If they’re going to create an environment where abortion is illegal, they need to own it. Show us that “pro-life” is more than a singular ethic. Mothers of the post-Roe future and their children need them to show up with more than words." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
"This story is repeated over and over in the small communities of what we still call the Osage Reservation." says Raymond Red Corn of the Community Advisory Board.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
"When a sexual abuse scandal hits the church, words from its ministers can be indicative of how bad things really are." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Bill Day.
"We cannot prosecute and incarcerate our way out of Tulsa’s homelessness problems," said Mike Brose, former CEO of Mental Health Oklahoma.
"Today, sadly, neither party presents a compelling, unifying ideology to define their vision for a future that includes all Americans," say Sarah Chamberlain.
Those not on either extreme side of the issue seem paralyzed on gun violence, Graham says. “Where in God’s name is our backbone? It’s time to turn this pain into action," President Biden said.
Read today's comic by Dave Whamond.
