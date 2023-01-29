Cartoon: Everyone Has Classified Documents

Rick McKee
Read today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Read today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Chat GPT has moved us up a couple of levels to where understanding of material and analyzing relationships between concepts is now available on tap." says Akhilesh Bajaj.
"Local citizens can now start companies and scale them via a proven model thar other tech hub cities … have enjoyed for years if not decades," says Sean Kouplen.
"My 1978 dissertation for my doctorate degree in education from the University of Tulsa focused on the relationship between college education and police performance," says Tulsan Jerry Griffin.
"How do we resolve these sovereignty disputes and move forward? … I believe détente and reconciliation beat expensive, bitter and protracted legal battles," Tulsa attorney Mike McBride says.
"The dismissal and disbelief of Black women's pain and symptoms is an issue with no socio-economic boundaries and is fueled by the biases of health care professionals," says Reggie Ivey.
Ginnie Graham talks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Chloe Kirk of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Why is education important for everyone, and where can people go for information locally?
🎧 The hosts discuss a recent advice column, in which a grandmother said she was losing sleep about her 9-year-old granddaughter walking home alone from school.
"All this nostalgia ought to recall how (Judy Blume's novel has) been targeted and banned by fringe conservatives. It remains one of the most challenged books of all time," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"In my experience, if someone doesn’t receive treatment immediately when they seek it, their chances of recovery are almost zero," says Kimberly Hill-Crowell.
Moderates are in the suburbs -- Democrats, Republicans and independents -- who want Washington spending kept in check. They tend to be liberal on social issues but pained over the extremes of the woke. They have respect for various sexual identities but little interest in learning new pronouns. And they overwhelmingly want some access to abortion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.