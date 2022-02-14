Cartoon: Ending mandates

Monte Wolverton, Cagele Cartoons
"The most visible faces of education got the blame for running an increasingly broken machine that was being openly sabotaged by their loudest critics," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"The so-called 'virtual public schools' make no investment for athletics or non-athletics activities. Yet they want their students to be afforded the same opportunities provided by OSSAA member schools," said Gil Cloud, former TPS athletics director.
Whether a person views voting as a right or a privilege makes a difference in the divide over voting rights bills, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Editor’s note: Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist. His work is found on Instag…
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
"Regardless of reported political affiliation, younger talent strongly values living where investments in public education, infrastructure and environmental protection are prioritized," says Muneeb Ata about a recent survey of college graduates.
See today's cartoon by Pat Byrnes.
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth a…
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
