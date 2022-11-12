Cartoon: Election Madness

Bob Gorrell
"Tulsa Air Force veteran Galand Kramer, held as a POW in North Korea for more than 2,000 days, said a daily shared, secret message sustained their spirits." says Michael Lapolla.
"Retired Tulsa ophthalmologist Marcel Binstock took time to recall his family’s daring nighttime escape from the Nazis in 1942." writes Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"A way to reduce the influence of shadow money is to reduce the value of an elected office. The best way to do that is increase the number of offices."
Sister Pierre worked to make her part of the world — in this community of Tulsa — a better place to live. It was her contribution toward peace, said Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"It is un-American and undemocratic to force an eligible voter to join a political party to exercise a constitutional right to vote. Closed primaries are obviously not right for Oklahoma."
The tech giants have built their empires by profiting off the hard work of journalists without fairly compensating them
We find ourselves in a significant time as public education throughout the nation faces critical challenges, says Moises Echeverria, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.
Editorial writer Bob Doucette hits on some high, and low, points from the midterm results.
