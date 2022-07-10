Cartoon: Education Deflation

Monte Wolverton Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Monte Wolverton.
Encounter with an uninsured immigrant worker serves as an example for more empathy and access to medical care, says student Rachel Fisher Bright.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"The culture has changed in some ways, but the arguments for and against legal abortion are the same." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Schools emphasizing inclusion, diversity and emotional learning are doing what it takes for Oklahoma families to win." says Adam Kupetsky.
"This is what healing looks like in our community. This is what shoring up mental health supports looks like in our community," says Regina Moon, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
"The traumatized survivors of these shootings are done with 'thoughts and prayers,'" writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
"Legislators on both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly agree that we can – and must – improve mental health outcomes in Oklahoma," says Zach Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Initiative.
"We must focus where we can make a difference, says Ross Swimmer, a gun owner who supports ending the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines." says Ross Swimmer of the Community Advisory Board.
