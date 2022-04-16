Cartoon: Easter Joy

Bill Day Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Bill Day.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"In many ways, enduring scrutiny is an audition for the actual job of being a public official." says Editorial Writer Bob Doucette.
"But is the Pax Americana dead? That question was answered following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Tali Nates, founder and executive director of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre in South Africa, is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor saved by Oskar Schindler.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
"The pandemic showcased the demand and the need for close-to-home outdoor recreation opportunities."
About 20% of Tulsa households miss out on benefits from the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, says Karla Davis of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa.
Read today's comic by John Darkow.
"The Jewish people have been blessed with Moses-like figures throughout our history... After the horrors of the Holocaust, the Rebbe was such a leader," says Tulsa Rabbi Yehuda B. Weg.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.