Cartoon: Easter Celebration

Dick Wright Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Senate Bill 631 would declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state and preempt any local legislation concerning the right to keep and bear arms. It declares any local, state or federal effort to buy-back, confiscate or surrender guns, accessories or ammunition to infringe on the Second Amendment, the column says. But Regalado said the bill doesn't go far enough.
We must protect opportunity. We must protect the American dream, the Frist District Congressman writes.
Cheala Green tells editorial writer Ginnie Graham how she found her way from suicidal ideation to a career in social work with an emphasis on mental health and behavioral challenges.
Mitch Wilburn and his wife, Shannon, prepare for Easter by choosing to love life each and every day, writes columnist Ginnie Graham.
"Children's brains are still wiring to master self-regulation and that takes consistency, and this year has been anything but consistent," say Gail Lapidus, of Family and Children's Services, and Terri White of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
The only way to get back to a time without face masks is to wear them now, writes medical student Brandon Quinn. The longer we wait to act, the longer it will take to get back to normal. We have to work together to dig ourselves out of this mess. Our teamwork is imperative to our survival
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.