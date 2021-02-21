Cartoon: Dreams of Spring
- Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I never thought I would see the day when my kids were excited to go to school.
Opinion: I worked in the western Sahara. Don't listen to those undermining the U.S.-led Morocco-Israel Agreemen
I have a personal connection to this issue: For seven years, at the Polisario's request, I facilitated the shipping of ocean-going containers of food and medical containers to Polisario-run Tindouf camps, the column says.
In July, I wrote a column titled “The coming flood of silent victims,” providing some early insight into the social impact of a worldwide pandemic.
Opinion: Call off the state tests! Standardized testing only enriches the test companies and has no place in a pandemic year
- Updated
This year, more than any other in recent history, our children need our undivided attention, the column says. We owe them something better than spending more time walking aimlessly in the woods, following footprints that lead to nowhere new.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Opinion: The question that faces us as a nation is whether America will be defined by its best qualities or its worst.
It is my belief that we can all do something, the column says. I want to share a few acts of kindness that are making a difference in this community.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
I love winter. I love snow. I love making a roaring fire in my fireplace on a chilly day. But I hate one thing about this time of year: taxes.