Cartoon: Dr. Seuss Cancelled?
- Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
-
-
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Wayne Greene: Jim Inhofe hasn't veered hard left now that he's not running for reelection any more, but he has grown more independent
Such an analysis would reflect a naive understanding of what makes Jim Inhofe tick, the column says. He lives and breathes Republicanism. He's the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate, and proud of it. Every two years, he delights in pulling a set of index cards from his pocket and describing to the Tulsa World editorial board exactly how the Republicans are going to retake or retain contol of the Senate: Which GOP candidates have their races locked up; who may have some work to do; who he's helping get across the finish line. He's red through and through, and he loves the fight.
Feel confident when enjoying a delicious steak or burger that you are a part of a generational family business supporting rural America and providing a high quality protein for our generation and the next, the column says.
"… it is not the job of Black Tulsans to become more trusting. It is the job of those positioned to invest in change to become more trustworthy," said Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative Executive Director LaBrisa Williams and obstetrician Neel Shah.
The flat truth is medications do not work if patients cannot afford them, columnist Joe Ann Vermillion writes. It is far past time we put an end to drug companies’ anti-competitive behavior.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Opinion: My personal journey of race and identity helps me to understand — and reject — xenophobia and retaliation
At the close of lunar new year celebrations — a time to celebrate spiritual cleansing of the old and hope for the new — assaults on Asian Americans instead brought on feelings of fear and dejection, the column says.
Opinion: Call off the state tests! Standardized testing only enriches the test companies and has no place in a pandemic year
This year, more than any other in recent history, our children need our undivided attention, the column says. We owe them something better than spending more time walking aimlessly in the woods, following footprints that lead to nowhere new.
Wayne Greene: Legislative assault on the Tulsa City-County Health Department should upset every local taxpayer
The Legislature is on the cusp of reworking a longstanding deal with local taxpayers, and, legal or not, it stinks.
Each week, the Tulsa World publishes topical limericks submitted by readers. Submit poems to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com