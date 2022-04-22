Cartoon: Digging Putin's Grave

Gary McCoy Cagle Cartoons
Although #oklaed isn’t experiencing an uptick in resignations, officials note Tulsa-area districts saw superintendent resignations this school year: Broken Arrow, Owasso, Catoosa and Coweta.
"About 71% of youth say they are religious but 78% say thsay they are at least slightly religious, but they aren't turning to faith institutions to deal with their uncertainty and anxiety. When times get difficult, 78% say they seek answers elsewhere." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"If you are a business person struggling to hire and retain good workers, think about where you invest in your company. Now, consider where we, as voters, ask our elected officials to invest in Oklahoma. I’m betting those things don’t line up." says Shelley Cadamy.
"With Oklahoma’s treasury flush with cash and growing by the month, state lawmakers’ appetite for tax cuts has grown right along with it. But how about what the state needs to move forward?" asks editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Granting better rights to one does not take away rights from another," says Dr. Jabraan Pasha, Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.
About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. Many may soon leave the workforce and claim the Medicare benefits they believe they’re entitled to af…
Anyone else out there over this whole pandemic mess?
"You accept melancholia, and whenever possible you lighten it with mirth," says columnist Dick Polman.
