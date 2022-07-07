Cartoon: Desert Island Getaway

Christopher Weyant Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
"Schools emphasizing inclusion, diversity and emotional learning are doing what it takes for Oklahoma families to win." says Adam Kupetsky.
"The culture has changed in some ways, but the arguments for and against legal abortion are the same." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
"According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, there are currently 6,798 children in foster care, but only 2,030 families have opened their homes to care for them." says Rep. Jeff Boatman.
"We must focus where we can make a difference, says Ross Swimmer, a gun owner who supports ending the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines." says Ross Swimmer of the Community Advisory Board.
Read today's cartoon by Kevin Siers.
"The traumatized survivors of these shootings are done with 'thoughts and prayers,'" writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
She’s no closet liberal; right up until the riot, Cassidy Hutchinson was a true believer. But what she saw and heard changed that.
"Supporting evidence-based practices in treatment, educating communities on the disease of addiction, and ensuring that treatment is accessible to all are the keys to success." says Gary Mendell.
Each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.
