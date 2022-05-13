Cartoon: Democrats Fear Midterm Elections

R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"If the Legislature gets its way, it would significantly alter our present judicial system and regulation of lawyers," says guest columnist William R. Grimm.
The question of whether abortions can be provided on Indian reservations in anti-abortion states isn’t a new one, but it’s been renewed in the past week.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"The post-Roe reality is here in states like Oklahoma. Whether you were part of planning it or fighting it, no one is fully prepared." says Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative.
"It’s hard to think about, and harder to solve. Many times, a homeless person is ignored or dismissed, or brought to the attention of police. They’re collectively admonished to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” or blamed for their predicaments." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Not everyone has a mom to celebrate with on Mother’s Day. But we all have a mother figure in our lives, and that’s worth celebrating." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state."
"If the court is stripping away rights, why would it stop at a woman's body autonomy?"
"A nation that sacrifices its most helpless little members of the human family to solve the problems of adults has lost its moral compass," says Tony Lauinger, state chairman of Oklahomans for Life
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.