Cartoon: Delta Force, Go!

Long-term health issues can persist after the infection, forcing some people to leave their jobs because of continuing mental confusion — what one doctor calls the COVID fog.
Wally Funk is set to become the oldest person to enter space, and the 82-year-old has earned it. She is used to being the first of things, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Two programs that increase the economic security of many American children are the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, writes columnist Michael Bell.
Oklahoma’s state government should use fossil fuel money to help fund the transition away from this costly and volatile industry, columnist Michael Lahenmeyer writes.
Before signing on to the latest bad idea, senators should ask themselves how they will defend their vote to constituents who as a result stop earning miles, cash back, and other rewards with every purchase, writes columnist Phil Kerpen.
An Arizona-style audit of Oklahoma’s 2020 election results isn’t authorized by law and wouldn’t be worth the time and money involved.
