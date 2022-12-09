Cartoon: Cryptocurrency Collapse

Dave Whamond
John Darkow
A 1980s Bell, Oklahoma, water project led by Wilma Mankiller, her husband Charlie Soap and the Cherokee Nation showed how a common goal can bridge divides.
Ranked-choice voting is a time-tested nonpartisan election reform that ensures election winners have majority support.
Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Read today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
"There comes a time when nations must stand against evil … Russia’s government, military and leaders have shown an affinity for acts of evil that are stunning in their scale." said editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.
"Thankfully there is hope for our community. We have models of better ways to build a fair and equitable eviction system." says Katie Dilks and Jeff Jaynes.
"Failure to reform our broken system — regardless of who is in power — is lowering the U.S. GDP and placing upward pressure on prices."
As this session of Congress winds down, it’s important to note its many achievements. The current Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure package, bipartisan anti-gun violence reform and a COVID relief package. It made historic investments in climate change and health care while holding the former president accountable by exposing the truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.
