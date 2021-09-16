Cartoon: COVID Vaccine Pumpkin Spice

Rick McKee Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
"… it will never be right to pay people to stop being wrong." says columnist Peter Funt.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"At this critical juncture, Oklahoma and some tribes are locked in a struggle that is needless and, potentially, damaging economically and socially," says Ross Swimmer, former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of the interior for Indian Affairs.
Tulsan Stuart McCalman was a 27-year-old legislative analyst at the Pentagon when a terrorist plane hit the building.
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons
A shorthand way of expressing support for the 8th American president led to a now common international phrase, says writer J. Mark Powell.
"Everywhere the earth we have known and trusted — political, social, economic, technological and international — seems to be moving," says Llewellyn King, PBS host of "White House Chronicle."
