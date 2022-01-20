Cartoon: COVID Goes To School

Pat Bagley Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
Perhaps at the next civic club speech, someone can ask O’Connor if he agrees with Flynn or sides with the Constitution.
For some fans of Newsmax, 2021 ended with a fizzle, not a bang, the columnist states.
"There is an overworked front line, and we need to do better by them," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Unfortunately, today most teachers in Oklahoma will not be able to find their way to a classroom role that pays a livable wage or offers a sustainable work environment," says Rebecca Fine, manager of teacher development and partnerships for the Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
"We can support our public schools while also allowing new models to emerge," says Tulsa Public Schools Board member Suzanne Schreibrer, who leaves office next month after serving 8 years.
"Affordable housing is an intervention. We cannot keep families together living in tents and cars," says Terri White of the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
