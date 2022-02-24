See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Cartoon: COVID Ending
- Guy Parsons Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"For most of my years, there have been two types of elections." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
- Updated
"During this legislative session, the OSBI and its partner agencies deserve the support of their independent missions," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.
- Updated
The Legislature is 91% white, 78% male and almost entirely Christian; that’s not what Oklahoma looks like. Having more of the same doesn’t generate innovation, writes the editorial pages editor.
Bill Day, Cagle Cartoons
- Updated
Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.
- 31:30+3
-
"A nation’s laws are only as strong as its people’s belief in them. We believe in law and order," says Shannon Shaw Duty, editor of the Osage News.
Everywhere you look engineering touches your daily life. The technology that powers your smartphone, the car you drive, the roads you travel o…
- Updated
"The most visible faces of education got the blame for running an increasingly broken machine that was being openly sabotaged by their loudest critics," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Social Security is now paying out more than it is taking in and the funds working taxpayers contribute now go directly to Social Security recipients," says columnist Tom Purcell.
"Beyond merely persisting across the ages, the myth of George Washington has served a darker mission," says columnist James Rosen.