Cartoon: COVID Boomerang

Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In taking the role as editorial editor, columnist Ginnie Graham talks about why the Opinion section is an important place for community growth.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Tulsan Stuart McCalman was a 27-year-old legislative analyst at the Pentagon when a terrorist plane hit the building.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
"U.S. policy towards Ukraine ultimately shows that Biden’s promise to end the 'forever wars' is insincere," says Tulsa-based foreign policy scholar Jeremy Kuzmarov.
"Women have disproportionately accounted for pandemic-related job losses, and we are nearly twice as likely as men to lose our jobs post-pandemic," says Ahniwake Rose, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
"At this critical juncture, Oklahoma and some tribes are locked in a struggle that is needless and, potentially, damaging economically and socially," says Ross Swimmer, former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of the interior for Indian Affairs.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
"While many Americans stand to benefit from the expanded credit, the advance payment structure could create an unwelcome shock for certain taxpayers come next April," says columnist Andrew Wilford.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.