Cartoon: COVID blues cured
Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
"We need those testimonials. We need people to say why they got vaccinated. We need people to return to enlightenment, reason and science," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Since July 1966, Medicaid has provided a safety net for the nation’s and states’ most vulnerable citizens, columnist W.K. Warren writes. The governor’s proposal to add for-profit managed care organizations to adjudicate the provision of care compromises the Medicaid program and should not be allowed.
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
By one estimated, income that isn't reported to the IRS could reach $7.5 trillion — more than enough to pay for all of President Joe Biden’s ambitious spending plans, columnist Doyle McManus reports.
The risk that another Constitutional Convention would radically change our way of governance is very high, writes columnist Gary Allison.
It’s been four weeks since I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but very little has changed for me, writes columnist Dahleen Glanton.
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Unfortunately, one piece of the Tulsa Race Massacre story is still slighted in the telling, columnist Daniel Levinson Wilk writes. The encounter in an elevator that sparked the massacre is vital to understanding the racial discomfort some of us still feel in confined urban spaces.
My conservative values also lead me to support the For the People Act — the comprehensive voting rights and democracy reform legislation now pending in the Senate after being passed by the Democratic-majority House, albeit without a single GOP vote, writes columnist Eric Carlson. I truly believe that conservative values make the strongest case for this bill.