 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cartoon: Corporate irony
0 comments

Cartoon: Corporate irony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons

 John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Opinion: Lessons from Hurricaine Katrina and the pandemic — two storms; one story

  • +2

Columnist Lauren Landwerlin writes, "I hope the next paragraph in my combined storm story looks something like this:

"My life changed in ways I never thought possible. I learned the depths of empathy and sympathy. I learned more about myself and what’s important to me. Recovery from the storm is just starting. I hate that it happened, but I’m hopeful about the future."

Wayne Greene: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with "bite" to let him protect Second Amendment rights
Columnists

Wayne Greene: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with "bite" to let him protect Second Amendment rights

  • Updated

Senate Bill 631 would declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state and preempt any local legislation concerning the right to keep and bear arms. It declares any local, state or federal effort to buy-back, confiscate or surrender guns, accessories or ammunition to infringe on the Second Amendment, the column says. But Regalado said the bill doesn't go far enough. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News