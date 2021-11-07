Cartoon: Climate Change

Guy Parsons Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Of all the predictable lofty speeches about priorities and goals at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland this week, only one stood out.
Editor’s note: Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist. His latest effort is called…
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
In the spring of 1994, decades-long ethnic tensions in the tiny African nation of Rwanda rose to a boiling point.
"No use in fighting it, just lean into her old-school ways," Ginnie Graham says. "I revert to being a kid again, taking orders to do things her way."
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
U.S. energy policy has often been inconsistent; sometimes incoherent.
"Gone are the days where people feel stuck slogging through a day at a company they don’t feel connected to, doing work they aren’t passionate about," said Amy Zimmerman,chief people officer at a financial technology company.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.