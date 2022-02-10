Cartoon: China Olympics

Bill Day Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Bill Day.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Regardless of reported political affiliation, younger talent strongly values living where investments in public education, infrastructure and environmental protection are prioritized," says Muneeb Ata about a recent survey of college graduates.
"At one time, we invested in higher education with an eye toward the future," said editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"A child-care system cannot be the sole responsibility of DHS," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Rather than wasting precious deliberation on virtue-signaling about matters that will not improve wellbeing for all Oklahomans, elected leaders would serve the state better by addressing real, material moral challenges," says Gary Peluso-Verdend is the president emeritus of Phillips Theological Seminary and executive director of the Center for Religion in Public Life.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
"The participation rules for our students should be the same as for those in the district schools," says Michael Lapolla, a Tulsa resident and board member of the Oklahoma Connections Academy, an Oklahoma public virtual charter school.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
"The state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation may not always agree. But let us negotiate at the table in good faith and find common ground," says Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The quickest way to get youths to read something is to outlaw it. So bring on those lists to inspire more reading. states Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"I am a hands-on learner, and I knew I wanted to pursue welding," said Tulsa resident Celia Reyes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.