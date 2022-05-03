Cartoon: CDC COVID roadmap

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"This is a community problem. It didn't start with the shelter, it came to them," said Kristin Barney, embedded at the Tulsa Animal Welfare center.
"Twitter is a great place for discussions with like-minded people, but it also became fertile ground for the Islamic State group, the Russian military and QAnon conspiracy theorists." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
Monte Wolverton, Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Books are are the greatest democratizer we’ve ever invented, says columnist John L. Micek.
For 45 years, the Farmers have been backing efforts to bolster rights for crime victims to honor the memory of their daughter, Lori, who was murder in 1977.
"Many local nonprofits, like City Year, rely on volunteers to assist in delivering critical services to vulnerable communities."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.