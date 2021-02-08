Cartoon: Cancel culture
- Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wayne Greene: Oklahoma still doesn't have the best paid teachers in the region; in fact, we're going the wrong direction
- Updated
When he was running for governor, Kevin Stitt promised the highest teacher pay in the seven-state region. Oklahoma teachers are still waiting, the column says.
Black children shouldn’t have to grow up like I did, with gunshots a more common refrain than ice cream truck songs on warm summer days, and with Black children and teens being 13 times more likely to be hospitalized for a firearm assault than white children and teens, the column says.
Doing well on standardized tests is all about being able to comply to certain steps or unwritten rules, the column says. Whoever can best follow the widely known and superficial strategies — like “read the first paragraph, skim the middle, read the last, then answer the questions” — will usually get the best score.
Wayne Greene: When Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, it raised a lump in our throats. Here's why that matters.
- Updated
At critical moments in history, presidents and voters need the arts, the column says. They are the anointing oils that make important moments unforgettable.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
- Updated
"Inaction made the Dream Act too small; the dream has grown much bigger," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center, the colum says.
Here’s the truth: Science doesn’t always know the complete answer to every problem, the column says. Sometimes the answers it knows will mean tough times for big segments of the population. Other times, the answers the appear to be right on Monday are proven wrong on Tuesday
Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons