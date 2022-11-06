Cartoon: Campaign Commercials Over

Gary Markstein
Read today's cartoon by Gary Markstein.
The words “school consolidation” can be scary. The tug-of-war is between fiscal hawks who decry the high number of Oklahoma public schools and rural Oklahomans who wonder what will become of them if they lose a key anchor of their towns.
B. Fishel
America is now a nation where acts of political violence are so predictable that for months before an assailant broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, experts have warned such an incident was likely.
"I suppose we could continue doing what we’re doing now and keep dropping bodies," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Sister Pierre worked to make her part of the world — in this community of Tulsa — a better place to live. It was her contribution toward peace, said Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
Oklahoma law enforcement has a patchwork of tech systems that don't talk to each other. That needs to change, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Retired Tulsa ophthalmologist Marcel Binstock took time to recall his family’s daring nighttime escape from the Nazis in 1942." writes Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"The threat to education is very real. We must elect officials who will not obstruct our educators and schools. Our state’s health, wellness and economic success depends on it."
Read today's cartoon by Steve Kelley.
"It is un-American and undemocratic to force an eligible voter to join a political party to exercise a constitutional right to vote. Closed primaries are obviously not right for Oklahoma."
