Cartoon: Burdens of War

"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
If lawmakers truly want to limit out-of-state interests from Oklahoma, then stop carrying copycat legislation written by national special-interest groups, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
"The financial costs arising from adolescent mistakes could very well burden our youth well into adulthood," said Ahniwake Rose, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
Putin has evolved from a simple KGB thug into a full-fledged war criminal, says James Hutton, former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
